Tributes have been flooding social media, remembering 16 year old Kian Dawson who lost his life in a car crash in Quigley’s Point over the weekend.

The Don Bosco Football Club called the teenager ‘the most genuine, well mannered and unassuming young lad’.

The one car collision happened at around 11:45pm.

The driver, a man in his 20s is being treated for serious injuries in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan says the grief will be felt by many: