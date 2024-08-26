Derry Update – Police investigating Harvey St murder have made an arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell Elias in the Harvey Street area of Derry in the early hours of Saturday morning have made an arrest.

PSNI Statement in full –

Detectives investigating the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell Elias in the Harvey Street area of Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of Saturday, 24th August, have made an arrest.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, where he remains at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Our investigation is moving at a fast pace, and I continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 225 24/08/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.”