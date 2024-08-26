Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal roads see one life lost following two serious weekend collisions

It’s been another bad weekend on the roads, following two serious crashes locally.

A teenage boy was killed at Quigley’s Point, while three people were injured in a separate incident.

The two-car collision happened at Inver shortly before 9 o’clock yesterday morning.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s are being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.

A woman in her 80s has been taken to Sligo University Hospital, where she’s being treated for her injuries.

It comes after a teenager was killed in a crash at Quigley’s Point at 11:45pm on Saturday night.

He was a passenger in a car in the single-car collision.

The driver, a man in his 20s, is being treated serious injuries in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

Rising rents affecting students’ college choices – daft.ie

26 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Heavy rain to hit with yellow weather warning in place for Donegal

26 August 2024
Fire service
Top Stories, News

Emergency services thanked following evacuation of Ballybofey establishment

26 August 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads see one life lost following two serious weekend collisions

26 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

Rising rents affecting students’ college choices – daft.ie

26 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Heavy rain to hit with yellow weather warning in place for Donegal

26 August 2024
Fire service
Top Stories, News

Emergency services thanked following evacuation of Ballybofey establishment

26 August 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads see one life lost following two serious weekend collisions

26 August 2024
Hazardous Waste
News, Top Stories

Public encouraged to dispose of household hazardous waste at free event

26 August 2024
Mica-Home-2
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party announces meetings to establish Local Cumainn

26 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube