Donegal roads see one life lost following two serious weekend collisions

It’s been another bad weekend on the roads, following two serious crashes locally.

A teenage boy was killed at Quigley’s Point, while three people were injured in a separate incident.

The two-car collision happened at Inver shortly before 9 o’clock yesterday morning.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s are being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.

A woman in her 80s has been taken to Sligo University Hospital, where she’s being treated for her injuries.

It comes after a teenager was killed in a crash at Quigley’s Point at 11:45pm on Saturday night.

He was a passenger in a car in the single-car collision.

The driver, a man in his 20s, is being treated serious injuries in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.