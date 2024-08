Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan have stepped down as joint Tyrone football managers.

They took over from Mickey Harte four-years ago, guiding Tyrone to a first All Ireland title in 13-years at their first attempt.

Logan had taken a step back from his duties early this year, later revealing he’d suffered a stroke.

In a parting statement, the Tyrone board says the duo has been a gift to the county.