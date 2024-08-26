ESB crews working to resolve power outage in Killybegs

Almost 50 homes and businesses have lost power in South Donegal this morning.
A fault, first reported at 10:25, has seen a part of Killybegs without electricity.
ESB crews are working to repair the issue.
Its hoped power will be restored at 1pm.
