ESB crews working to resolve power outage in Killybegs

Almost 50 homes and businesses have lost power in South Donegal this morning.

A fault, first reported at 10:25, has seen a part of Killybegs without electricity.

ESB crews are working to repair the issue.

Its hoped power will be restored at 1pm.

