Lough Foyle and Swilly Ferry services fully operational

The Lough Foyle and Swilly ferry services are fully operational.
The Lough Foyle Service, offers a constant shuttle service from 9am until 8:15pm to Magilligan.
The Swilly Ferry travels from Buncrana and Rathmullan from 9am until 7pm.
