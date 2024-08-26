Moville national school to appoint contractor for extension

Scoil Eoghain in Moville is set get an extension which will include one new mainstream classroom and a special education teaching room.

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomed the announcement, noting the importance it will have on the town.

A letter of intent has been issued to the successful contractor to indicate they are going to be awarded the contract for the project.

We understand there is a minimum 14-day standstill period before a letter of acceptance can be issued by the Department of Education.