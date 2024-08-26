Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Moville national school to appoint contractor for extension

Scoil Eoghain in Moville is set get an extension which will include one new mainstream classroom and a special education teaching room.

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomed the announcement, noting the importance it will have on the town.

A letter of intent has been issued to the successful contractor to indicate they are going to be awarded the contract for the project.

We understand there is a minimum 14-day standstill period before a letter of acceptance can be issued by the Department of Education.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

annual leave work holiday wrc
News, Audio, Top Stories

1 in four people in Donegal didn’t use all of their annual leave last year

26 August 2024
ScoilEoghain moville
News, Top Stories

Moville national school to appoint contractor for extension

26 August 2024
Ferry 1
News, Top Stories

Lough Foyle and Swilly Ferry services fully operational

26 August 2024
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Teens looking to quit vaping need to be supported

26 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

annual leave work holiday wrc
News, Audio, Top Stories

1 in four people in Donegal didn’t use all of their annual leave last year

26 August 2024
ScoilEoghain moville
News, Top Stories

Moville national school to appoint contractor for extension

26 August 2024
Ferry 1
News, Top Stories

Lough Foyle and Swilly Ferry services fully operational

26 August 2024
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

Teens looking to quit vaping need to be supported

26 August 2024
Rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rising rents affecting students’ college choices – daft.ie

26 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Heavy rain to hit with yellow weather warning in place for Donegal

26 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube