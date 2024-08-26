Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We reflect on a tragic weekend on Donegal’s road with tributes paid to 16 year-old Kian Dawson who was killed in a crash in Quigley’s Point on Saturday. There’s advice on avoiding fraud after one listener lost 150,000 euro to fraudsters and we hear concerns about traffic crossings in Ballybofey:

There’s more concern about the pedestrian crossing at the Bank of Ireland in Ballybofey, we hear how St Vincent De Paul can help struggling working families and an upcoming fashion show, another listener tells us of her facing homelessness and we chat to Ireland’s only finalist in the Ms/Mrs South Africa competition:

Brendan Devenney previews The DL Debate, there’s advice on how to legally limit tax liability on inheritance, there’s more chat about pedestrian crossings in Ballybofey and way chat to Cllr Ali Farren as his party gets on an election footing: