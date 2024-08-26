Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public encouraged to dispose of household hazardous waste at free event

The Regional Waste Planning Office and Donegal County Council have teamed up to host a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Letterkenny.

A recent survey found that over 50% of people in Ireland are concerned about handling such materials.

This Saturday, Donegal County Council’s Letterkenny Recycling Centre in Carnamuggagh, will be open from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm, where household hazardous products can be disposed.

Some of the most common household hazardous products include oil-based paints, bleach, herbicides and aerosols.

The collection day will accept household items that contain potentially harmful components.

These include; household chemicals like bleach and detergents, personal care products such as nail polish, garden chemicals, paints and solvents and automotive products like petrol or diesel.

Hazardous waste such as medicines and gas canisters or commercial and farm waste will not be accepted on the day.

People are being reminded to bring any items in their original containers with legible original labels.

Normal civic amenity site charges apply if bringing materials, other than hazardous waste.

For a complete list of accepted materials, visit www.donegalcoco.ie.

