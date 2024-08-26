Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Search continues for the remains of Robert Nairac

A search is continuing in Co Louth for the body of a British intelligence officer who was killed by the IRA in 1977.

29-year-old Captain Robert Nairac  was abducted and murdered in South Armagh while working undercover.

It’s the first search for his remains since he was shot and secretly buried almost 50 years ago.

The search has been organised by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains, and lead investigator Jon Hill says Robert’s family are hopeful they will finally be able to give him a proper burial…………….

Nairac
News, Audio, Top Stories

Search continues for the remains of Robert Nairac

26 August 2024
University of Galway
News, Audio, Top Stories

Students say state must do more to provide accommodation

26 August 2024
Harvey Street
News, Top Stories

Police name Derry murder victim

26 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 August 2024
