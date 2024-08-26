Search continues for the remains of Robert Nairac

A search is continuing in Co Louth for the body of a British intelligence officer who was killed by the IRA in 1977.

29-year-old Captain Robert Nairac was abducted and murdered in South Armagh while working undercover.

It’s the first search for his remains since he was shot and secretly buried almost 50 years ago.

The search has been organised by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains, and lead investigator Jon Hill says Robert’s family are hopeful they will finally be able to give him a proper burial…………….