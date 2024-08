Senator Nikki Bradley and John McNulty have been chosen by Fine Gael to contest the next general election in Donegal

Their selection was ratified without a vote in Letterkenny’s Radisson Hotel tonight after the third nominated candidate Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh confirmed last week he was withdrawing his name.

The convention was chaired by Minister Heather Humphries, who says Fine Gael is determined to retain a seat in the Donegal constituency ….