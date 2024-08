A major water burst has left many homes, businesses and farms in Carndonagh, Malin, Malin Head and Glengad with outwater.

It’s understood a similar burst happened a few months ago.

A local councillor says it’s hoped repairs will be carried out to completion by 4:30pm this afternoon.

However, users are warned that it may take up to four hours for these works to be fully complete.

Cllr Martin McDermott says todays outage is affecting businesses in the area in particular: