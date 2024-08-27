Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Elective procedures postponed as LUH emergency department under pressure

Saolta says the emergency department in Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy and some elective procedures are being postponed as a result.

Those who present themselves may be privy to long wait times.

Over the past week, 1015 people have passed through the ED.

In addition to this, they say, the hospital is dealing with a significant increase in COVID-19 presentations and admissions, with 14 people being treated with the virus at present.

Due to this and the lack of bed capacity, some elective procedures are being postponed with urgent and time sensitive cases being prioritised.

11 patients are on trolleys awaiting admission to in-patient beds, all of which are currently in use.

Efforts are being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home, in a bid to free up more beds.

Saolta says they acknowledge delays are difficult for patients and apologise for the inconvenience.

They continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation and that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible.

