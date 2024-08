A family owned shop in Donegal is to close it’s doors for the final time on Friday.

Andrea and Dermot, owners of Doherty’s XL in Carrick, say the decision was not an easy one to make, but simply could not compete with bigger stores.

They added that the rising costs of running a small business in a small town was ultimately why after 8 years, they have been left with no other option.

In a social media post, the pair thanked their customer and staff over the years for their support.