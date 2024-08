A woman burgled a business premises in the Kiltoy Road area of Letterkenny on Wednesday last.

Between 8.30pm and 8.50pm, entry was gained to the yard of the premises, when the woman in question climbed over the gate.

She then proceeded to take a number of items from unsecured sheds before making off.

Road users who were in the area with a dashcam are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí in Letterkenny.