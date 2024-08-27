Gardaí renew appeal for serious weekend collisions in Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash which claimed the life of a 16 year old boy.

Kian Dawson died on Saturday night in Quigley’s Point in a single vehicle collision.

The driver, a man in his 20’s was seriously injured.

Gráinne Doherty made this appeal for information on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show:

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also investigating another serious crash in Donegal that happened in Inver on Sunday.

Shortly before 9am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the N56.

A woman in her 80s was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A man and a woman, meanwhile, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in Letterkenny University hospital.

Any road users or pedestrians who were on the N56 between 8.30am and 9am , particularly those with camera footage is asked to get in touch.