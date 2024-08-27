Inishowen school starts new term with new name, crest and uniform

One Inishowen school is starting the new term with a new name, crest and uniform.

With a new school building on the horizon, Coláiste Eoghain, formerly known as Coláiste Chineál Eoghain has rebranded.

Principal Claire Ní Dhochartaigh says the renaming of the school was to ensure all families in Inishowen and the surrounding areas understand Gaeilge is for everyone.

The school is the only Irish language medium post-primary in Inishowen and one of three post-primary schools in the peninsula under the management of Donegal ETB.