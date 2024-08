The next phase of the Dungloe – Kilraine Road Scheme will commence next month.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has sanctioned approval to proceed with the construction of the second phase of the N56 Letterilly – Kilraine.

A contractor has been appointed and works are expected to begin on site mid September.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh says the project is vital in improving links to the West of Donegal: