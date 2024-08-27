Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Second person confirmed dead following Quigley’s Point collision

A second person has died following a fatal road crash in Donegal over the weekend.

The single vehicle collision occured at 11.15 on Saturday night on the R240 at Quigley’s Point.

16 year old Kian Dawson, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

The 20 year old driver, who was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital after the collision, was confirmed to have died today.

He’s been named locally as Eoghan Dawson, a cousin of Kian’s.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, especially those with dash-cam footage to come forward.

It brings the total number of people killed on Irish roads this year to 125.

