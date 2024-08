A trailer has been stolen from a business premises in Letterkenny.

The 8m by 4m mesh side trailer was taken from the Pinehill Industrial Estate in the early hours of Monday, the 19th of August, at around 1:30am.

Gardaí are particularly interested in any sightings of a white Ford van in the area around that time.

Those who travelled in that area early that morning with a dash cam are asked to get in touch with Letterkenny Garda station.