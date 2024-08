A 28 year old man has been charged with the rape and murder of a Spanish woman in Derry.

65 year old Montserrat Martorell was found dead in a flat on Harvey Street in Derry on Saturday morning following a fire.

She had been subjected to what police have described as a ‘horrific and sustained attack’.

Police were granted additional time to question the man who is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He’s due before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.