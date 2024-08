A GoFundMe page for the family of two cousins who died after a single vehicle crash in Quigley’s Point on Saturday night has raised over £17,600.

16 year old Kian Dawson Kirk died at the scene. His 20 year old cousin Eoghan Dawson died yesterday at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The appeal organisers say the money will be used to help cover funeral costs, and alleviate the pressure the devastated family, which is now stuck in a living nightmare.