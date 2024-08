Uisce Éireann has confirmed that issues affecting water supply in Burtonport have now been resolved.

A burst water main was causing supply disruptions in the area over the past number of days.

The utility’s Paul Lyons says the water mains failure occurred in an overgrown marshland near an underground concrete structure which proved very difficult to locate.

It’s expected normal water supply will return to Arlands, Burtonport and surrounding areas over the course of today.