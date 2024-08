Locals are calling for a crash barrier to be installed on a dangerous road in Gartan.

A number of vehicles, including two lorries, have come of the road in the past year.

The R251 is due to re-open around now after being closed since 10am this morning to recover a HGV which was in a collision yesterday.

Gardaí say no injuries were reported.

Independent Cllr Michael McBride says the council have continually said there is no budget the barriers installed: