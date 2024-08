14 new social homes are on the way for Ballybofey.

Donegal County Council recently completed a contract for a turnkey development of 14 social houses at Donegal Road.

MBC Building Contractors will deliver the project having entered the Council’s turnkey acquisition programme.

Works have commenced on site with the final phase of works due to be completed in September 2025.

Councillor Patrick McGowan has welcomed the announcement and says it will provide much needed housing in the area: