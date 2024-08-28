Deputy Doherty calls for banking levy to be increased to €400m

Sinn Féin’s Finance spokesperson is calling for the banking levy to be increased to €400 million.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has made the call in response to increased profits within the sector.

He says banks have seen their profits and interest income reach eye-watering levels as households struggle.

The banking levy was first introduced in 2014 and has been extended a number of times over the past decade.

Deputy Doherty says it’s time people on the ground who are struggling with the cost of living crisis benefit from the profits of the banks: