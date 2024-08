Fintan Dewhirst has qualified for the 400m hurdles semi final at the World Under 20 Championships in Peru.

The Tir Chonaill AC man finished second in his heat in 52.39 behind the race winner Vance Nilsson of the USA.

The Glenties native who won silver at the Europeans last year will be back on track on Friday for the semi with the top three going through to the final.