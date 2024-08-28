Donegal third worst county in Ireland to find a house to rent

Donegal ranked among the top five most accessible places to buy a house in terms of availability according to a report by Savills Ireland.

At the time of the research there were 501 houses for sale, meaning there were 29.6 homes available per 10,000 population.

The report cited that the reason for this is largely due to the number of holiday homes for sale.

However, the county also ranked 3rd worst in terms of sourcing homes to rent.

There were only 55 houses available to rent or share, equating to 3.3 per 10,000 people.