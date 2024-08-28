Government must go beyond paying lip service to the Irish Language – UÍ Chathail

An Irish language activist in Donegal says the government needs to go beyond paying lip service to the Irish language.

Language Planning Coordinator with Líonra Leitir Ceanainn, Bairbre UÍ Chathail was speaking after figures released this week show that 13,695 Leaving Cert students this year were not registered to sit an Irish exam. That represents 22.5% of the total.

Many, but not all of them will have received exemptions. but on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Bairbre Uí Chathail told Greg Hughes this raises serious about the exemption system…………….