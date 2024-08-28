It’s still the same Mona – Ballyshannon homecoming

Mona McSharry was given a hero’s homecoming in Ballyshannon on Wednesday evening as hundreds turned out to welcome back the Olympic Bronze medalist.

The Sligo native, a member of the Marlins Club, won Ireland’s first swimming medal since 1996 at the Paris games and spearheaded Team Ireland to seven medals in France.

Mona was delighted with the homecoming evening when she spoke with Highland’s Mark Gallagher:

Katen Summerville said the club and town were honoured to welcome Mona back with the medal:

