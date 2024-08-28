Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

It’s still the same Mona – Ballyshannon homecoming

Mona McSharry was given a hero’s homecoming in Ballyshannon on Wednesday evening as hundreds turned out to welcome back the Olympic Bronze medalist.

The Sligo native, a member of the Marlins Club, won Ireland’s first swimming medal since 1996 at the Paris games and spearheaded Team Ireland to seven medals in France.

Mona was delighted with the homecoming evening when she spoke with Highland’s Mark Gallagher:

Katen Summerville said the club and town were honoured to welcome Mona back with the medal:

Mona’s coach Grace Meade said it been an amazing time:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

28 year old man charged with rape and murder of Spanish woman in Derry

28 August 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 28th

28 August 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Burtonport repaired

28 August 2024
intologosquare
News, Audio, Top Stories

INTO General Secretary warns substitute teachers will be in short supply this school year

28 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

28 year old man charged with rape and murder of Spanish woman in Derry

28 August 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 28th

28 August 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Burtonport repaired

28 August 2024
intologosquare
News, Audio, Top Stories

INTO General Secretary warns substitute teachers will be in short supply this school year

28 August 2024
cao
News, Top Stories

Round One offers issued by the CAO

28 August 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contract for new social homes for Ballybofey signed

28 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube