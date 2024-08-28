Kyle McBride set for Rally Ceredigion challenge

Kyle McBride’s push in the British Rally Championship continues this weekend with Rounds 5 and 6 hosted by Rally Ceredigion in Wales, with the event also a round of the European Rally Championship.

Kyle and his co-driver Darragh Mullen are second in the BRC junior championship standings going into the weekend and their entry for the Welsh contest was given to the crew as an ERC wildcard.

McBride and Mullen who are one of ten Motorsport Ireland academy entries will switch team and car for the rally, moving to an Opel Corsa.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Kyle is looking forward to a new challenge: