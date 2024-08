A man being questioned in relation to the murder of a 65 year old woman in Derry will be held for an additional 18 hours for questioning.

Detectives have been granted a court extension in relation to the 28 year old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Montserrat Martorell was found deceased in a house in Harvey Street on Saturday after reports of a fire, with police saying she sustained multiple injuries as the result of a horrific attack.