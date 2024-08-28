Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister McConalogue must address serious issues with ACRES scheme – Harkin

 

 

A South Donegal TD says the administration of the ACRES scheme is an absolute shambles that is frustrating farmers and leaving many with a significant gap in their expected income.

Deputy Marian Harkin says the scheme, which is intended to reward farmers for adopting better environmental practices, has left many disillusioned, frustrated and out of pocket.

Because of delays on the department’s side, farmers received preliminary payments last March, and in some cases, the department is saying they received too much and is asking for money back.

However, Deputy Harkin says if farmers are late submitting paperwork to the Department, they face hefty fines.

This, she says, is a problem that Minister Charlie McConalogue must address…………..

