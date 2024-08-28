Record field set for biggest ever Waterside Half Marathon

A bumper field of over 2,500 runners is expected in Ebrington Square this Sunday for the city’s biggest sports event – the Waterside Half Marathon.

The record entry for the 41st edition of the race will take on a brand new course that will incorporate the city’s four bridges and will start and finish at the Ebrington Clock Tower.

The event has been sold out since July and will feature a wheelchair and relay element as well as the main race which will be started at 9.30am by Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

Event organisers Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced that the start will be preceded by a one minute applause in honour of the late Charlie Large, a stalwart of the event who sadly passed away last week.

“Excitement has been building all week for this Sunday’s Waterside Half Marathon and it has been great to see so many people out running our city’s roads and greenways in preparation for race day,” said Mayor Barr.

“Feedback on the new route has been very positive and both locals and visitors will appreciate the chance to cross all four of our bridges – the Craigavon Bridge, the Foyle Bridge, the Pennyburn Footbridge and twice over the Peace Bridge.

“The new finish area at Ebrington Square proved popular with runners last year, particularly the run up through the mall where hundreds of spectators lined the route and I’m looking forward to welcoming everyone home there on Sunday where the atmosphere will be electric.”

Festival and Events Manager at Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, expressed her condolences to the family of Charlie Large, who was a founder member of the first event back in 1981.

“On behalf of everyone involved in the Waterside Half Marathon we want to send her heartfelt condolences to Charlie’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” she said.

“Charlie loved the Waterside Half and he was rightly honoured with a Civic Reception from the Mayor last year, along with the other founding committee members, on the occasion of the event’s 40th anniversary.

“Charlie’s expertise in athletics administration and event management has been a central element of our race’s success and it’s fair to say we wouldn’t have the renowned event we have today without him.

“The one minute’s applause at the start of the event is a chance for runners, supporters and event staff to show their appreciation for that and to let his family know they remain in our thoughts.”

Included in the field for Sunday’s race are over 30 runners from the Maydown plant of the event’s lead sponsor The Lycra Company, who will also have staff manning the final water station at the 11 mile mark.

Clann Na NGael Walk Jog and Run Club from Dunamanagh will also have over 40 runners taking part to raise funds for the Foyle Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support while a group of staff from the O’Neill’s Sports Store in Waterlooe Place are also raising funds for the hospice.

The Council have warned motorists to expect some minor disruption on and around the race route on Sunday as runners make their way around the 13.1 mile course from 9.30am until around 1pm.

The affected areas of the course are: Ebrington Access Road, St Columb’s Road to its junction with Browning Drive, King Street to its junction with St Columb’s Road, Waterside Link from Duke Street to King Street, Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge, Foyle Road, Foyleside Roundabout, Foyle Embankment, Peace Bridge, the Waterside Greenway onto the Strathfoyle Greenway into Strathfoyle Village by Stradown Drive.

The course then takes the runners along Temple Road to its junction with the A2, the A2 Dual Carriageway (southbound), Foyle Bridge (eastbound), Lower Culmore Road, Bay Road Park and back along the Greenway over the iconic Peace Bridge to finish.

Greenway users, particularly those with dogs, should be aware that the network will be congested on Sunday morning as runners pass through, the peak period for runners is approximately from 9.30am – 1pm.

The Peace Bridge will closed to pedestrian traffic from 9am – 1.00pm.

As the event is on a Sunday morning it may be prudent to allow a little extra time to reach Church services on time.

We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused to you by these traffic restrictions and we will make every effort to minimise disruption.

The Waterside Half Marathon is sold out, for race information including pack collection, race instructions and a map of the route visit www.derrystrabane.com/whm.

For further information, please contact the Events Team on 02871 253253 or Events@derrystrabane.com.