Donegal Intermediate & Junior Hurling Finals Preview

This years Donegal Intermediate Hurling Championship Final will be an all Inishowen affair on Saturday at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny (Throw In 3pm).

Carndonagh will play in the decider at this level for the second year in a row having lifted the cup in 2023.

James McGonagle feels it will be a tough test for his side against a team which has inter county experience.

It’s a big day for Buncrana, as the club plays in its first ever hurling final.

Buncrana Manager Tommy O’Neill is hopefull they can get over the line on Saturday.

This weekend will also see the meeting of St. Eunan’s and Four Masters in the Junior Hurling Championship Final at O’Donnell Park (Throw In 1pm).

St.Eunan’s 2nd team are the reigning junior champions, while Four Masters haven’t been in a hurling final at this level for 19 years .

Masters’ manager Peter McFarlane says his side are representing South Donegal on Saturday and is looking forward to the challenge of taking on the defending champions.

St. Eunan’s captain Adie Gaffey says his team will “need to put in a top performance to get a result”.