‘Kind hearted’ Derry teen laid to rest today

16 year old Kian Dawson-Kirk has been laid to rest in Derry this morning.

The teenager was fatally injured along with his cousin, Eoghan Dawson, in a car crash in Quigley’s Point on Saturday.

A picture of Kian, along with a signed Derry City Jersey and the Don Bosco pendant were brought to the alter by his mother, father and sister, in honour of the teen’s love of sport.

Fr. Sean O’Donnell says he will be remembered as a protective brother, ‘a character’ and somebody who took great interest in those around him: