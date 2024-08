Finn Harps have ended their recent run of poor results with a 2-0 home win against Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening.

A Patrick “Dixie” Ferry goal put Harps ahead just after the hour-mark and Jamie Watson slotted home a Max Hutchinson cross to seal the points late on.

Harps boss Darren Murphy says his players have “stuck together” and deserved to get their reward tonight.

Murphy spoke to Diarmuid Doherty after the full time whistle at Finn Park…