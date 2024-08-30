Derry beaten in Galway as Shels re-take pole position in Premier Division

Derry City have been beaten 1-0 by Galway United in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division at Eamonn Deacy Park this evening.

Patrick Hickey’s effort with 14 minutes of normal time remaining was enough to earn the westerners all three points.

It could end up being a big night in the Premier Division title race – Derry, having been top on goal difference before tonight’s action, are now three points behind Shels with a game more played following Damien Duff’s side’s 1-0 win in Dundalk tonight.

Shelbourne’s game-in-hand comes next Thursday evening in a Dublin derby with Bohemians which, if they win, will put them six points clear.

The following week, Derry and Shels will meet in a top-of-the-table clash at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.