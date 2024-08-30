Finn Harps get back to winning ways

Finn Harps have beaten Cobh Ramblers 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

A brilliantly taken goal from Patrick Ferry on the hour-mark put Harps in the lead.

Jamie Watson then added a second as the clock entered the 83rd minute – he arrived late for a cross and volleyed home at the back post.

It’s much-needed win for Darren Murphy’s side as it brings an end to the recent run of poor results.

Harps now go sixth, one place off the play-off spots.

In other games, league-leaders Cork City left it late to claim a 3-2 win over bottom side Longford, Bray hammered Treaty United 5-0, UCD had a 1-0 away win in Kerry and Wexford had a good home win over third-placed Athlone Town.

Diarmuid Doherty reported live from Ballybofey at full time..