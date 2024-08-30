Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Finn Harps get back to winning ways

Finn Harps have beaten Cobh Ramblers 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

A brilliantly taken goal from Patrick Ferry on the hour-mark put Harps in the lead.

Jamie Watson then added a second as the clock entered the 83rd minute – he arrived late for a cross and volleyed home at the back post.

It’s much-needed win for Darren Murphy’s side as it brings an end to the recent run of poor results.

Harps now go sixth, one place off the play-off spots.

In other games, league-leaders Cork City left it late to claim a 3-2 win over bottom side Longford, Bray hammered Treaty United 5-0, UCD had a 1-0 away win in Kerry and Wexford had a good home win over third-placed Athlone Town.

Diarmuid Doherty reported live from Ballybofey at full time..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in her 80s dies in St Johnston collision

30 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday August 30th

30 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

St Johnston’s Church Street closed this afternoon following collision

30 August 2024
homeless july
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in the number of homeless adults in the North West

30 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in her 80s dies in St Johnston collision

30 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday August 30th

30 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

St Johnston’s Church Street closed this afternoon following collision

30 August 2024
homeless july
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in the number of homeless adults in the North West

30 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Incorrrect boil water notice removed from Uisce Eireann website

30 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube