Homebase in Derry is due to close down next year, however an exact date is yet to be determined.

The Derry Journal reports the store located in the Crescent Link Retail Park has been acquired by Sainsbury’s.

It’s understood those working at the store will be given the chance to interview for a position at the new supermarket.

It will be the second Sainsbury’s in Derry, with one of the chain’s premises already located on the Strand Road.