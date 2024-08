An incorrect notice from Uisce Eireann indicating that a boil water notice was in operation in Buncrana has now been removed from its website.

The notice, which was also relayed to subscribers through the Mapalerter service, was placed at Ballymacarry on the Uisce Eireann website map, but the notice itself referred to Ballymacarbry, which is in County Waterford.

The map has now been corrected.