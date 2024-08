Less than 60% of homes sold last year were to individual private buyers.

New research from real estate agent DNG claims the number of new homes sold every year is being under-reported by over 30%.

It says the Property Price Register didn’t report homes sold to non-household buyers last year – and the sale of multiple units sold in a block was registered as one unit.

DNG’s Director of Research, Paul Murgatroyd explains what a non-household buyer is: