Letterkenny Chamber Pre-Budget submission highlights the need for investment into the region

Letterkenny Chamber, which represents over 300 businesses across Donegal and the North West region, has released its Pre-Budget Submission for 2025, calling for significant investments in infrastructure and housing to address long-standing regional imbalances and support economic growth.

Among the key issues highlighted is the housing crisis, aggravated in Donegal by the defective blocks crisis, which has further strained an already limited housing market.

The submission also highlights the need to address tax issues affecting cross-border workers.

CEO Toni Forrester says that’s having an adverse effect on the economy, particularly at a time when there is a strong focus on cross border cooperation…………….

 

You can read the full submission here – Letterkenny Chamber Budget 2025 Submission

