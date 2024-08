A man in his 30s has been arrested following reports of an incident of criminal damage in Mayo.

He barricaded himself inside his family home in Ballina town shortly before 6 o’clock yesterday evening.

Local Garda negotiators, along with several other Garda units, attended the scene, which was sealed off.

After negotiations, the incident was peacefully resolved shortly before half 11 last night.

The man was detained and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region for questioning.