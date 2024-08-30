Safer crossing measures called for outside St. Mura’s National School in Tooban

As children return to school, parents at St. Mura’s National School in Tooban are once again calling for traffic calming measures to be implemented.

Cathoirleath of Inishowen MD, Cllr Jack Murray says he has raised the issue with the council previously, and has done so again today.

The school is located on the main Buncrana to Derry route, with cars travelling at considerable speeds.

As the carpark is opposite the school, pupils are having to cross the road to get from the school gates to their cars.

Cllr Murray says the issue is a priority for Donegal County Council: