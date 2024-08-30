Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Safer crossing measures called for outside St. Mura’s National School in Tooban

As children return to school, parents at St. Mura’s National School in Tooban are once again calling for traffic calming measures to be implemented.

Cathoirleath of Inishowen MD, Cllr Jack Murray says he has raised the issue with the council previously, and has done so again today.

The school is located on the main Buncrana to Derry route, with cars travelling at considerable speeds.

As the carpark is opposite the school, pupils are having to cross the road to get from the school gates to their cars.

Cllr Murray says the issue is a priority for Donegal County Council:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sdlp logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Now is the right time for Eastwood to step aside – Durkan

30 August 2024
st mura
News, Audio, Top Stories

Safer crossing measures called for outside St. Mura’s National School in Tooban

30 August 2024
457322602_986442043282331_8295754532748463179_n
News, Top Stories

Second young man to be laid to rest following Crash in Quigley’s Point.

30 August 2024
0_House-Keys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Less than 60% of homes sold last year to individual private buyers

30 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

sdlp logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Now is the right time for Eastwood to step aside – Durkan

30 August 2024
st mura
News, Audio, Top Stories

Safer crossing measures called for outside St. Mura’s National School in Tooban

30 August 2024
457322602_986442043282331_8295754532748463179_n
News, Top Stories

Second young man to be laid to rest following Crash in Quigley’s Point.

30 August 2024
0_House-Keys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Less than 60% of homes sold last year to individual private buyers

30 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-30 081721
News, Top Stories

Homebase in Derry to close down next year

30 August 2024
drink drive
News, Top Stories

Two drink drivers arrested in Letterkenny

30 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube