Israel and Hamas have agreed to a brief ceasefire in Gaza to allow polio vaccines in.

The United Nations is hoping to vaccinate around 640,000 children, after traces of the virus were found in the sewage system.

The World Health Organisation say the pauses will begin on Sunday and will last three days, only during daylight hours.

Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe De Barra says it’s vital children get vaccinated against the disease as soon as possible: