Woman in her 80s dies in St Johnston collision

A woman in her 80s has lost her ;life after being struck by a lorry in St Johnston.

Gardaí say the tragedy happened on Church Street shortly after 2 pm.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later, and a post mortem examination will take place at Letterkenny University Hospital. The lorry driver was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, and any road users with dash cam footage who were in the vicinity of St. Johnston at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to the investigating Gardaí.