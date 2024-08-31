Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Killybegs overcome St Nauls in Senior Football Championship

Photo: Killybegs GAA on X

Killybegs have moved out of the relegation play-off places in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship after their 0-13 to 1-07 win over St. Nauls this afternoon.

The first score of the game came when St. Nauls hit the net early on but Killybegs fought back and were two points up at half time.

The result helps Killybegs climb out of the dreaded relegation play-off spots while St. Nauls are still in the bottom 4 and at risk of being relegated to the Intermediate Championship.

The draw for Round 4 of the Senior Championship will take place live on Highland around 6:20pm this evening.

