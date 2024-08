Institute are still winless in this season’s NIFL Championship with four games played.

Draws in the first two matches have been followed by two defeats in the space of 5 days as ‘stute went down 2-1 away to Annagh United this afternoon.

It was 1-1 after only 4 minutes as Jamie Browne equalised for Institute after going behind in the 2nd minute.

Annagh then grabbed what turned out to be the winner after 15 minutes.

Next up for Institute is a home fixture against Ballyclare Comrades next Saturday.