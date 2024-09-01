Donegal connection for Ireland’s Paralympic Silver Medallist

It is Day 4 of the Paralympic Games in Paris and Team Ireland have won their second medal of the games.

Katie-George Dunlevy, who has strong family connections to Mountcharles, and her pilot Eve McChrystal secured themselves the silver in the B 3000m individual pursuit.

It is Katie-George Dunlevy’s 6th ever Paralympic medal.

On the water, Katie O’Brien and Tiarnán O’Donnell, who also has Donegal connections as his father is from Urris, finished second in their B final of the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls this morning.